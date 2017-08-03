Here are scenes from the opening Wednesday of the 2017 Salt Lake County Fair, which runs through Saturday in South Jordan. Special events on opening day included performances by the Utah Horse Pullers Association and Hypno Hick.

During the fair, the 85,000-square-foot equestrian arena will be home to classic faircompetitive events, including creative arts and ceramics, home artsfeaturing sewing and foods, photography, fine arts and floriculture.

When • Fair hours are 5–10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; noon to 10 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.–10 p.m. Saturday. Carnival hours are 6–10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 4–11 p.m. Friday; and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Where • Salt Lake County Equestrian Center, 2100 W. 11400 South, South Jordan

Tickets • Entrance to the Salt Lake County Fair is free. Parking is $10 per car and tickets to special events and City of Fun Carnival are available at the fair’s website.


Highlights


Thursday • Circle J Rodeo at the Grandstand, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for ages 16-plus and $5 for youths 2-15 years old.

Friday • Country artist Joe Diffie will headline at 6 p.m. Free tickets for the concert are available at the Salt Lake County Equestrian Center park office or all Burt Brothers and Tires and Service locations.

Saturday • Monster Truck Racing League show presenting King Krunch, with FMX Freestyle Motorcross. The pit opens at 6 p.m. Tickets for this double-feature are $10 for children 2-15 years of age, $15 for people 16 and older.