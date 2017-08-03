(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Volunteers from the crowd at rest during a show by hypnotist Shaun Dee the Hypno Hi... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Volunteers from the crowd at rest during a show by hypnotist Shaun Dee the Hypno Hi... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Volunteers from the crowd play imaginary musical instruments during a show by hypno... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Volunteers from the crowd at rest during a show by hypnotist Shaun Dee the Hypno Hi... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Megan Dalley's Best in Show Poultry, a Sumatran Phoenix, at the Salt Lake County Fa... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Noah Serrano, 2, walks from a color throw at the Salt Lake County Fair, which opene... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lennie "The Marshal" Scopes, of Hired Guns, performs at the Salt Lake County Fair, ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Craig Creek Johnson and Lennie The Marshal Scopes, of Hired Guns, performs at the S... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Best of Show quilt, Bethlehem Star, by Pamela Anderson, at the Salt Lake County Fai... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jesus, a first place cross stitch by Jolene Rasmussen, at the Salt Lake County Fair... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Eye to Eye by Elaine Peters, first place fine arts at the Salt Lake County Fair, wh... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Princess Sisters, first place, by Carolyn Ross, at the Salt Lake County Fair, which... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Second place fine arts, at the Salt Lake County Fair, which opened in South Jordan ...
(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Volunteers from the crowd at rest during a show by hypnotist Shaun Dee the Hypno Hick at the Salt Lake County Fair, which opened in South Jordan Wednesday August 2, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Volunteers from the crowd at rest during a show by hypnotist Shaun Dee the Hypno Hick at the Salt Lake County Fair, which opened in South Jordan Wednesday August 2, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Volunteers from the crowd play imaginary musical instruments during a show by hypnotist Shaun Dee the Hypno Hick at the Salt Lake County Fair, which opened in South Jordan Wednesday August 2, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Volunteers from the crowd at rest during a show by hypnotist Shaun Dee the Hypno Hick at the Salt Lake County Fair, which opened in South Jordan Wednesday August 2, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Megan Dalley's Best in Show Poultry, a Sumatran Phoenix, at the Salt Lake County Fair, which opened in South Jordan Wednesday August 2, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Noah Serrano, 2, walks from a color throw at the Salt Lake County Fair, which opened in South Jordan Wednesday August 2, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lennie "The Marshal" Scopes, of Hired Guns, performs at the Salt Lake County Fair, which opened in South Jordan Wednesday August 2, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Craig Creek Johnson and Lennie The Marshal Scopes, of Hired Guns, performs at the Salt Lake County Fair, which opened in South Jordan Wednesday August 2, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Best of Show quilt, Bethlehem Star, by Pamela Anderson, at the Salt Lake County Fair, which opened in South Jordan Wednesday August 2, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jesus, a first place cross stitch by Jolene Rasmussen, at the Salt Lake County Fair, which opened in South Jordan Wednesday August 2, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Eye to Eye by Elaine Peters, first place fine arts at the Salt Lake County Fair, which opened in South Jordan Wednesday August 2, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Princess Sisters, first place, by Carolyn Ross, at the Salt Lake County Fair, which opened in South Jordan Wednesday August 2, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Second place fine arts, at the Salt Lake County Fair, which opened in South Jordan Wednesday August 2, 2017.