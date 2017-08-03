1 of 10 View Caption

(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) High School students serving as members of a jury listen to proceedings in a mock tri... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU law student Joshua Prince acts as prosecuter in a mock trial in Judge David Nuffe... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU law student Joshua Prince acts as prosecuter in a mock trial in Judge David Nuffe... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU law student Joshua Prince acts as prosecuter in a mock trial in Judge David Nuffe... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU law student Joshua Prince acts as prosecuter in a mock trial in Judge David Nuffe... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU law student Joshua Prince acts as prosecuter in a mock trial in Judge David Nuffe... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) High School students serving as members of a jury listen to proceedings in a mock tri... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU law student Joshua Prince acts as prosecuter in a mock trial in Judge David Nuffe... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU law student Joshua Prince, right, acts as prosecuter in a mock trial in Judge Dav... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU law student Joshua Prince, right, acts as prosecuter in a mock trial in Judge Dav...