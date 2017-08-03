A 31-year-old man was in critical condition Thursday after being stabbed and robbed in a Taylorsville Burger King parking lot, Unified Police say.
In what seemed possibly to be a case of aggressive panhandling gone over the top, the 22-year-old suspect had just ordered food — chicken nuggets and fries — from the drive-up window of the restaurant at 3975 W. 4700 South after approaching other customers in their cars begging for food money, UPD reported.
Just after midnight, the suspect next began approaching parked cars, and apparently became enraged when the victim offered to buy him food, but refused to give him cash. The suspect stabbed the 31-year-old man in the head; the victim managed to bite his assailant on the arm before he ran from the scene with the man’s cellphone and wallet, investigators alleged.
The victim “stumbled to the drive-up window where employees called 911,” Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said.
Moments later, police located the suspect in the laundry room of the Hidden Pointe Apartment complex at 3824 W. Rockwood Way (about 3350 South). Confirming the suspect had a bite wound on this arm, officers arrested him.
The suspect was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of assault and robbery.
The victim was taken to the hospital. Lohrke said doctors reported late Thursday morning that the man remained critical, but had been stabilized.