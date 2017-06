A hiker was en route to a hospital Monday night after falling 100 feet in Bells Canyon.

The 23-year-old man was conscious and talking to rescuers who brought him down from the lower Bells Canyon Falls, said Unified Police Lt. Justin Hoyal. A helicopter took him to a hospital about 8:30 p.m.

The man fell about 3:45 p.m., suffering arm, leg and head injuries. He was expected to survive.

"That's very fortunate for this young man," Hoyal said.

