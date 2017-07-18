Quantcast
To see the best Utah has to offer, look no farther than Navajo Lake

By Tom Wharton Special to The Tribune
Seeing nature in all its glory is relatively easy when visiting Utah, where the red rock of the Colorado Plateau, the alpine splendor of the Uintas and Wasatch Mountains and the desolation of the basin and range of the West Desert offer amazing views.

But few places offer the variety of both ancient forces and modern fires found in the area between Cedar City and Panguitch that includes Navajo Lake, Cedar Breaks National Monument, Brian Head. Duck Creek and Panguitch Lake.

The area has been in the news for several weeks due to the huge Brian Head fire, a man-caused event that certainly altered the look of much of this interesting part of Utah.

Yet, from the ancient forces that formed the Cedar Breaks amphitheater and Navajo Lake to more modern natural sites that include wildflower watching, star gazing and fishing, there is much to see and learn here.

For the most part, the effects of the fire, though great for thousands of acres and disastrous for property owners who lost cabins, had little effect on camping or visiting the area, which is now mostly open again for recreation.

According to Dixie National Forest information specialist Kacy Ellsworth, the only campground affected by the fire was Yankee Meadow just east of Parowan.

She said that area could be closed for between one and five years due to possible flooding, numerous hazardous trees and slick areas due to ash.

"The area is not safe for recreation," she said. "Yankee Meadow has extensive damage."

Other campgrounds in the area including Panguitch Lake North and South, White Bridge, Spruces, Te-Ah, Navajo Lake, Cedar Canyon, Deer Haven, Duck Creek and Cedar Breaks are open. Many fill quickly, especially on summer weekends, and reservations are suggested.

"We were really lucky," said Shannon Eberhard, information specialist for Cedar Breaks National Monument. "The fire was six miles north of us and moved north and east. We didn't fget affected by the smoke, though we had a good view of the flume."

Jim Facciuto of the Panguitch Lake Resort said his facility has been open since July 3, though business is slower.

"Nothing burned here and there was no damage." he said. "It is nice and green around us. There are spots on the other side of the lake that got burned. Fishing is great..We are trying to get it back together. It will take a little while, but we will be fine."

Brian Head spokesman Mark Wilder said that resort was able to open with full operations on July 4th. The resort is offering regularly scheduled weekend operations Friday through Sunday with live music, food and drink, mountain biking, a family adventure trail, zip line, tubing, climbing wall and scenic chair lift rides.

What hasn't changed is the area's interesting geology.

Navajo Lake, for example, has an interesting story about its formation. According to VisitCedarCity.com, it formed when an ancient lava flow dammed the eastern side of the lake valley. Since it rests on a bed of limestone and drains underground through sinkholes. Some water drains towards the Pacific Ocean via Cascade Falls and the Virgin River, while the balance runs east coming out at Duck Creek.

There are lava tubes and ice caves in the area to explore and some interesting viewpoints, including some unusual looks of nearby Zion National Park.

Cedar Breaks' amphitheater offers some of the state's most amazing views at an elevation over 10,000 feet. It is located on the 100-mile long Hurricane Fault, which became active about 10 million years ago after Cedar Breaks was once covered by an ancient lake.

The high mountain area at Cedar Breaks is known for its displays of wildflowers than can often last through the summer. According to Eberhard, the 12th annual wildflower festival continues through Sunday and includes daily wildflower walks, and this weekend, booths for kids, crafts, sidewalk chalks, games, and flower coloring.

AT A GLANCE

Activities near Duck Creek Village

» Visit the U.S. Forest Service visitor Center just off Highway 14 across from the Duck Creek pond and campground.

» Hike the half-mile-long Singing Pines Trail that begins at the Duck Creek Visitor Center.

» Hike the half-mile-long Old Ranger Trail or the 3½-mile long Lost

» Hunter Trail from the north side of the Duck Creek Campground.

» Hike to Cascade Falls, south of the Duck Creek Visitor Center.

» Hike the half-mile-long Bristlecone Pine Trail off Utah 14, about 12 miles west of the Duck Creek Visitor Center.

» Visit the Ice Cave near the Duck Creek Visitor Center.

» Explore inside Bower Cave on the Mammoth Creek Road.

» Visit the Mammoth Cave lava tube on the Mammoth Creek road about five miles north of Utah 14.

» Explore the Lava Beds near Mile Marker 21 off Utah 14.

» Drive the North Fork of the Virgin River Road.

» Fish at Duck Creek Pond or Aspen Mirror Lake near the visitor center.

» Enjoy fishing, boating, camping or hiking at Navajo Lake. Boat and cabin rentals are available at the lodge.

» Ride an ATV or UTV on numerous trails in the area. Rentals are available at Duck Creek Village.

Source: U.S. Forest Service

