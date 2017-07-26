See photos: Bigger, brighter Missionary Training Center offers young Mormons fresh spaces to learn, ponder, pray

All of that offers the look of an inviting U.S. college campus, except that the students travel in pairs, sport black name tags and often discuss sin and repentance in Spanish, Russian, German, French and other languages.

"Our hope is not to imprison our missionaries," said a grinning Gary L. Crittenden, managing director of the Utah-based church's missionary department Wednesday, "but to help them be receptive to the [Holy] Spirit and have a life-changing experience without being crammed into small spaces."

LDS officials continue to discover more about "how people [especially missionaries] learn," Crittenden said, and have inserted more spaces for "self-study and reflection."

The new structures were designed to "create opportunities for missionaries to think and to learn," said Kelly Mills, administrative director of the faith's 15 Missionary Training Centers around the world. "We want to entice missionaries outside."

Hallway walls are covered with murals of scripture stories — there's even one of Queen Esther from the Bible — and quotes such as "the worth of souls is great in the sight of God."

Flags from 139 countries are rotated onto poles that edge the campus, giving it a U.N. optic as the trainees stroll sidewalks to and from the cafeteria, laundry, residence halls and main office.

A large gym allows missionaries to get their required one hour of physical activity a day — but the rules make it clear that while "elders and sisters" (men and women) may play basketball together, they must guard only those of their own sex — so only man-to-man and woman-to-woman defenses are permitted.

The faith's flagship MTC, adjacent to LDS Church-owned Brigham Young University, was built in the 1970s to house about 2,300 missionaries. Since then, it has taught more than 600,000 missionaries from nearly every country. There, they learned scores of languages and went on to serve in hundreds of missions around the globe.

With the remodeling of residence halls to sleep six, rather than four, per room, the faith's flagship MTC now can train as many as 3,700 missionaries at a time. The four oldest buildings are expected to be razed at some point.

The Provo MTC educates about 20,000 Mormon missionaries a year — or half the church's total yearly tally, Mills said. The other half are trained at one of 14 other MTCs, with expansions also taking place at such centers in Mexico, Ghana and the Philippines.

Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spend two to nine weeks (depending on the mission destination) of intense language study and gospel grounding at MTCs. The facilities are akin to boot camps for these foot soldiers of Mormonism — "God's army," some call them — who then ship out for stations worldwide.

Expanding the Provo operation became urgent in 2012, when the Utah-based faith lowered the minimum age for males from 19 to 18 and for females from 21 to 19. The move triggered a dramatic surge in the number of missionary applicants, especially among young women.

These days, nearly 30 percent of the missionary force are "sisters," said Bonnie L. Oscarson, president of the church's Young Women organization.

Full-time missionary service now comes at a better time for these female proselytizers, she said, and they have embraced it with "great enthusiasm."