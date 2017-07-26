See inside Mormonism’s newly expanded, glass-filled Missionary Training Center

Expanding the Provo facility became urgent in 2012, when the Utah-based faith lowered the minimum age for male "elders" from 19 to 18 and for "sisters" from 21 to 19, triggering a dramatic surge in the number of missionary applicants.

Public tours of the MTC will begin Monday and last through Aug. 19.

Free tickets can be secured at mtcopenhouse.lds.org. An additional 20,000 tickets were made available Wednesday.

"The new MTC tries to capture the best ways to think about learning and to create a learning environment that allows the missionaries to really fully understand their missionary purpose," Gary L. Crittenden, managing director of the church's Missionary Department, said in a news release.

The new buildings feature extensive glass work to boost natural light and give missionaries stunning views of the nearby Wasatch Mountains.

"As the missionaries walk through the buildings, they'll notice that there's glass everywhere and the light permeates through the building [much like] the Spirit of Christ permeates through our souls," David C. Martino, president of the Provo MTC, said in the release.

"Growing up in the area, I've been able to see this building under construction for a while now, and I wasn't sure if it would be completed by the time I got to the MTC. But I'm here now and it's in use, and it's amazing," Kyla Rogers, a Salem native, said in the release. "It has these huge open spaces. The classrooms have these beautiful, big windows. And all the colors and the murals — everything is just so visually appealing, and it's so nice to be here."

Rogers will be serving in the faith's Canada Calgary Mission.

"I really like the outdoors at this new facility," said Jacob Rees, a missionary from Atlanta, who will serve in the Taiwan Taipei Mission. "There's one place in [particular] that I like to go to with my companion. It's on the terrace on one of the new buildings. It's just a green open area on top of a building, and we can always rely on [there] to just feel really peaceful and to feel the Spirit."

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 15 MTCs around the globe, with expansions also taking place at such centers in Mexico, Ghana and the Philippines.

Missionaries spend two to nine weeks (depending on the mission destination) of intense language study and gospel grounding at MTCs. They are akin to boot camps for these foot soldiers of Mormonism — "God's army," some call them — who then ship out for stations worldwide.

This story will be updated.