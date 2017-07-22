Quantcast
Home » Lifestyle » Faith
Ad-Free Login
Home » Lifestyle » Faith
Ad-Free Login

Trekking the Mormon Trail gave family a ‘wonderful romp with history’

By | The Salt Lake Tribune connect
First Published      Updated 34 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (5)

Steve Sorensen was just finishing his history degree at the University of Utah in 1997 and felt certain he would get a graduate fellowship that year. But he didn't.

Suddenly, he had several months of free time, so he decided to take his family — wife Wendy and four kids (another was born after) — on a three-month sojourn with the re-enactment wagon train.

But Sorensen and others wanted their experience to be more "primitive," without retiring nightly to RVs or writing on laptops. So he engaged some docents at This Is the Place Heritage Park, and together they assembled a group that sought to replicate, as much as possible, real pioneer life — sleeping in tents, cooking their own grub, and singing and playing games from the past.

"It wasn't glamping, by any means," he recalls. Even with some modern comforts, "people aren't that different than they were 170 years ago. There were still strong personalities who wanted to do things their way."

And these trekkers had a similar goal as the Mormon pioneers: Get everyone moved every day and leave no one behind.

"It was a wonderful romp with history," Sorensen says. "It was an emotional and spiritual experience — shared by the whole family."

It taught them all, he says, that they can do "hard things."

 

RELATED STORIES
COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()
RELATED STORIES