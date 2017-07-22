Trekking the Mormon Trail gave family a ‘wonderful romp with history’

Steve Sorensen was just finishing his history degree at the University of Utah in 1997 and felt certain he would get a graduate fellowship that year. But he didn't.

Suddenly, he had several months of free time, so he decided to take his family — wife Wendy and four kids (another was born after) — on a three-month sojourn with the re-enactment wagon train.

But Sorensen and others wanted their experience to be more "primitive," without retiring nightly to RVs or writing on laptops. So he engaged some docents at This Is the Place Heritage Park, and together they assembled a group that sought to replicate, as much as possible, real pioneer life — sleeping in tents, cooking their own grub, and singing and playing games from the past.