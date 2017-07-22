Retracing the Mormon Trail ‘drew our family closer together’

Midway residents Tom and Linda Whitaker were among the first to jump at the chance to participate in the sesquicentennial re-enactment.

They commissioned Amish carpenters to build them a wagon and arranged for others to watch after their Utah farm while they took four of their six children (two were on Mormon missions) on this LDS history adventure.

The kids learned the value of work, the richness of cooperation and how to respond to emergencies.

Sometimes Dad tried to get them to ride in the family wagon but they chose to walk with those without transportation.

The experience "tested our mettle," he says, "but it drew our family closer together."