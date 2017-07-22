Dust and tears, rain and realization — Tribune religion reporter retraces her steps on the Mormon Trail

But there I was a year later, bouncing around the back of a covered wagon in my Deseret Industries skirt — borrowed bonnet on head and reporter's pen in hand — as we snaked across the flats of Nebraska and the rocks of Wyoming before soaking in the cheers from a throng of 50,000 well-wishers at This Is the Place Heritage Park.

"This is beyond my wildest imagination,'' said Midway resident Linda Whitaker, viewing the crowds.

The emergence of the wagon-trainers from the mouth of Emigration Canyon at 11:30 a.m. on that scorching July morning in 1997 was the crowning moment of a 97-day odyssey that captured media attention from New York to London to Paris.

Television stations and newspapers were irresistibly captivated by the image of horse-drawn wagons, walkers and cart-pullers trudging unceasingly through dust, mud, wind, heat, rain and snow for 1,080 miles in contemporary America — like Amish on the move.

Even then-President Bill Clinton congratulated the travelers, saying in a letter, "The story of the Mormon pioneers ... is the story of everyone who has ever traveled to our shores seeking freedom to worship according to the dictates of their own conscience.''

LDS Church President Gordon B. Hinckley was on hand that day to salute the sesquicentennial procession.

"The picture greeting you today is different from what it was in 1847,'' Hinckley told those who gathered at the foot of a monument marking the spot where Brigham Young is said to have declared, "This is the right place.''

These days, the amiable late Mormon leader said, "thousands of automobiles travel paved roads, airplanes thread the skies. But with all of this, I see we may have lost something that you have become reacquainted with.''

And it was that something that attracted — by the end — some 10,000 participants, whether for a day, week or the entire span. There were Mormon nostalgists and secular history buffs. There were business professionals, ranchers, hairdressers, writers, restaurateurs, homemakers and teachers. They came from Japan, Austria, Canada, England, Australia and New Zealand. The youngest walkers were grade-schoolers; the oldest rider, 86.

We gave cellphones to Whitaker and her husband, along with Joseph Johnstun of Salt Lake City, and Leon Wilkinson of Bloomfield, Iowa, so they could call in daily reports from the trail.

The assignment turned out to be one of the most meaningful and memorable of my professional career and where I came face to face with the darkest moments of my personal past.

—

Alternating centuries • Each day, about 200 wagon riders, walkers and handcart pushers arose well before dawn to the persistent clanging of a big iron triangle. They dressed hurriedly, struck the tent or straightened the wagon, brushed their teeth and lined up for breakfast, usually oatmeal and orange juice. Then came the morning meeting, which began with the Pledge of Allegiance and a discussion of the day's route.

With a cry of "Wagons Ho," the train was on the trail by 7 a.m., covering between 10 and 30 miles a day. Those who could not walk the whole way could jump on a bus known as the "sag wagon.'"