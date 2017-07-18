After leading LDS congregations and designing Mormon temples, this Utah dad is building a new life — as a woman

So, on June 4, many of the same men who had served in Tooele's lay leadership with her held a disciplinary council and deemed her no longer a member of the religion she still loves.

Days later, Hall joined former colleagues in the LDS temple design department on a tour of Provo's newly expanded Missionary Training Center, her final project for the church.

Hall was introduced to the group — which included LDS designers, officials, leaders and missionaries — as one of the MTC makeover's chief architects. She felt honored and respected — even in a dress.

Such acceptance "did my heart good," the 56-year-old Hall recalls in a Salt Lake Tribune interview. "It was a counterpoint to my excommunication."

That public moment encapsulated her decadeslong journey in Mormonism and the emergence of her female self from its hiding place.

But it was a long time coming.

Mission, marriage and motives • In her childhood and teen years as an artistic, sensitive boy in Massachusetts, Hall faced the usual round of taunts, slurs and bullying. Failing to project the standard high school tough guy image, she would go home every night and don girl clothes.

"I was desperate to become the young woman my body was telling me I was," Hall told "Mormon Stories" podcaster John Dehlin in a Facebook Live interview Tuesday.

She was both ashamed and terrified at the possibility that anyone would discover her secret.

Going away to college at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York seemed a chance to bury that female identity forever.

There, she met Mormonism in the form of a fellow freshman, who gave her a copy of the faith's foundational scripture, the Book of Mormon. While recovering from an illness at the school's infirmary, she told Dehlin, she devoured the book and experienced a spiritual witness of its veracity.

"Once I know a truth," she says, "I need to act upon it."

She converted and within two years was serving an LDS mission in Argentina. (At the time, young men were called for only 18 months, so, she points out, she served the same length as a "sister missionary" does today.)