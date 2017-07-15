Mormons to break ground on Haiti temple this fall

Haiti, one of the Western Hemisphere's poorest nations with a poverty rate approaching 60 percent, soon will be able to offer its Mormon populace the richest blessings of their faith.

An LDS temple in the capital of Port-au-Prince will be built there.

A groundbreaking is set for Oct. 28, the governing First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said this week.

Uruguayan native Walter F. González, a general authority Seventy in the Utah-based faith, will lead the invitation-only ceremony, according to a news release.

LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson announced plans to build the Haiti temple in 2015. The nation is home to more than 22,000 Mormons (out of an overall population of nearly 11 million) and 46 LDS congregations.