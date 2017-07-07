LDS Church bringing favorite Book of Mormon stories to video in new series

The Book of Mormon is part of the faith's sacred canon. Published in 1830 from writings on gold plates that LDS founder Joseph Smith said he translated, it tells the story of ancient peoples who traveled from the Holy Land to the Americas. In LDS homes, Book of Mormon stories about prophets named Lehi, Nephi and Alma coexist with biblical yarns about Noah, Moses and Peter.

The highlight of the book is a visit of Jesus Christ soon after his resurrection to his followers in the New World.

"The Book of Mormon is indeed another testament of Jesus Christ and therefore at the very center, even the keystone, of our faith and religion," said Elder Christoffel Golden of the Seventy and executive director of the church's Priesthood and Family Department.

The videos will feature a diverse cast — men and women, old and young.

"We have emotional experiences. We're not just people who have memorized words," actor Rick Macy, who plays Lehi, an ancient prophet who leads his family out of Jerusalem, said in the release. "I've learned so much more about Lehi and I've taken him for granted forever, and now he's probably one of my most favorite prophets for what he had to go through. I'm interested in him as a man."

Tatum Chiniqui plays the wife of Nephi, another Book of Mormon prophet and one of Lehi's sons.

"We're creating something that's so special for so many people and something that I've read about since I was a little girl, and now I can make it come to life, make it real and relatable," she said in the release. " … I hope people can learn from this family."

The first Book of Mormon videos are due out in fall 2018.