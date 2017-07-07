LDS Church bringing favorite Book of Mormon stories to video in new series

The Book of Mormon is coming to video.
No, not the raunchy-if-sweet Tony Award-winning Broadway smash musical, but rather a faith-promoting series that LDS leaders hope will inspire viewers to read their faith's signature scripture.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is producing the live-action videos. Filming has begun at the church's Jerusalem-like movie set in southern Utah County and is expected to take six years to complete.
"This would never replace reading from the Book of Mormon," Blair Treu, who is directing the first two episodes, said in a news release. "We want these [videos] to be entertaining. We want these to be engaging. It's just that there's a different goal in mind. We're trying to communicate a very important story with iconic characters that we all know and love, and we're trying to do that in a way that reaches people."