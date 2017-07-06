Trump’s policies test religious freedom, GOP senator tells BYU audience

Flake recalled visiting an Islamic center with his family after learning of then-presidential candidate Trump's proposal to ban Muslims from entering the U.S.

He drew parallels between modern Muslim prejudices and historical persecution of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — of which Flake is a member — after the Utah-based faith's founding in 1830, and stressed the need for solidarity among religions.

"We must stand for religious freedom in this country regardless of the prevailing political winds," Flake said. "The [United States'] founders understood that the protection of religious freedom was essential. It was essential then; it is essential now."

Flake was the keynote speaker for the Religious Freedom Annual Review, a two-day conference sponsored by BYU's International Center for Law and Religion Studies. The event, which continues Friday at the BYU Conference Center, features several speakers, panels and workshops related to religious liberty.

Brett Scharffs, director of the law and religion studies center, said religious freedom is a central component of the LDS Church, which owns and operates BYU.

Scharffs recounted stories of the faith's founding by Joseph Smith in New York — including Smith's self-described search for the ideal faction of Christianity and divine visitations — and the violent attacks on Smith and his fellow believers that followed the nascent religion westward.

Mormons should remember that history, Scharffs said, to better extend reciprocity and respect to other minority faith groups.

"For the LDS Church, the era of persecution has largely passed," Scharffs said. "But for others in many parts of the world, it continues to this day."

Flake said people should never be forced by their government to violate their religious beliefs, and that he is grateful to live in a country where he can exercise his faith freely.

He spoke of his experience as a Mormon missionary in South Africa and Zimbabwe, and remarked on LDS growth in previously isolated areas such as Cuba and Botswana.

Returning to Trump's policies, Flake spoke against reinstating the travel and business embargoes on Cuba loosened by the Obama administration, joking that U.S. tourism would be a more effective weapon against the country's Communist regime led by the late Fidel Castro and his brother — and successor — Raul.

"If you really wanted to punish the Castro brothers, we should just make them deal with spring break once or twice," Flake said. "That ought to do it."

