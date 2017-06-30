When religious and sexual freedom collide, which should triumph? Survey reflects a great divide

Talk about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision this past week to hear a Colorado baker's appeal over the right to refuse to sell a wedding cake to a same-sex couple, and you're likely to get an earful.
What's more important, you may ask, religious or sexual freedom? Well, brace for a fiery debate and, in the case of a LifeWay Research poll, sharply divided and ultimately inconclusive results.
The Nashville, Tenn.-based organization found that 48 percent of the 1,000 Americans it surveyed said religious freedom should trump sexuality in such cases. Nearly a quarter (24 percent) said sexual freedom should prevail; 28 percent were unsure.