When religious and sexual freedom collide, which should triumph? Survey reflects a great divide

"It's clear Americans value religious liberty," LifeWay Research Executive Director Scott McConnell said of the results released Tuesday. "But when it comes to sex, they aren't sure religion should have the final word."

While the survey (conducted Sept. 27-Oct. 1, 2016) did not reflect a direct reaction to the Supreme Court case, it did show a sharply polarized landscape.

As might be expected, Americans with evangelical Christian backgrounds (74 percent) overwhelmingly backed an individual's exercise of religious freedom in such clashes.

Nonevangelicals still were "more likely" to choose religious over sexual freedom when the two clash, but with perhaps less conviction. Mainline Protestants came in at 68 percent, Catholics 49 percent; the catch-all category of "other religions" was at 53 percent, while 15 percent of "nonreligious" respondents tipped to the faith side of the scale.

Asked what motivates believers who clash with sexual freedom advocates, 49 percent of respondents said it was faith; 20 percent insisted it was hate; and 31 percent were undecided.

The overall poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims