Mormon church combines two Russian missions

Missionaries who planned to go home in August will finish their service in U.S.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Saturday that two of its missions in Russia will merge.

The combination of the southeastern Vladivostok Mission and the southern Novosibirsk Mission will be effective July 1, according to a news release.

The merger will bring the number of missions in Russia from seven to six.

Those missionaries who had planned to return home in July will instead go home in late May, the release stated, and any who would have returned home in August will be reassigned and complete their service in the United States.

The LDS Church had already taken steps to limit its proselytizing in Russia after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a measure that regulates religious work. In response to the law signed in July, the Utah-based faith released a statement that said missionaries will "honor, sustain and obey the law" and "work within the requirements of these changes."