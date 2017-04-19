‘Trust gap’ hounds the Mormon church, research shows

Riess has been conducting a large-scale survey, called The Next Mormons, and has been "struck by the fact that among former Mormons, particular historical problems or doctrines don't emerge as the primary reasons for leaving the church," she writes. " ... Book of Mormon historicity ranks ninth, and the other specific historical issues barely register at all."

Instead, the "second most common reason overall (and tied for first among millennials)," Riess reports, was "I did not trust the church leadership to tell the truth about controversial issues."

In the past few years, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has published a series of 11 "Gospel Topics" essays about everything from polygamy to priesthood, Mother in Heaven to Mountain Meadows in an attempt to be open about its past and its theology.

Mormon apostle M. Russell Ballard commended the essays to LDS religious educators as "balanced and reliable interpretations of the facts" and urged his listeners to study them.

"It is important that you know the content in these essays," Ballard said, "like you know the back of your hand."

Even so, the essays were not added to the official teacher manual for this year's Doctrine and Covenants study (essentially a look at Mormon history) during adult Sunday school, but rather are found online via links. Only a small percentage of Mormons say they have read these articles.

Another blogger, Kevin Barney, echoes Riess, saying the instinct to shield the LDS faithful from potentially damaging or negative information has been "counterproductive."

"While I applaud the church's efforts to bring its policies into the 21st century, it hasn't been enough, not by a long shot," Barney writes at By Common Consent. "We still haven't quite figured out that these kinds of things are now only a click away, and the way to preserve faith is not to bury them in the backyard but to engage them responsibly."

In the modern church, the general lack of transparency — on questions like how the church allocates it vast financial resources — remains troubling for many.

Such secrecy has spawned wide interest in a website known as MormonLeaks, which has been posting documents about the inner workings of the Utah-based faith purloined from church headquarters.

So far, the site has not published any terribly damning documents — an apostle's old pay stubs, for instance, along with advice to bishops on how to treat undocumented immigrants, types of apostates from the left and the right, and church activity rates of young single adults.

For Riess, the larger issue remains: "How many more people have to feel betrayed that they were kept in the dark about something before church leaders realize that it has a major trust problem on its hands?"

