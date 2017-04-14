Christ United Methodist Church to mark 125 years of Salt Lake Valley ministry

Christ United Methodist Church will observe 125 years of ministry in the Salt Lake Valley come Sunday, April 23.

Pastor Jean Schwien says all are welcome to join the congregation at 2375 E. 3300 South in celebrating the historic anniversary.

A 9 a.m. reception is planned in the church's gymnasium, followed by a worship service at 10:30 a.m. to be led by Schwien and several former CUMC pastors. Performances from all of the church's musical groups, including two vocal choirs, two handbell choirs and the congregation's youth praise band, also are on the program.

"We are excited to celebrate this special day," Schwien says."This church has been a powerful witness to God's love as we have worked to care for folks who are at risk for hunger, homelessness and poverty. I am proud to serve a congregation that welcomes all people from all walks of life."