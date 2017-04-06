Mormon leader Monson released from hospital to ‘resume his normal schedule and duties’

Religion » He will resume regular duties and schedule, church spokesman says.

LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson was home Thursday after being released after a hospital stay in the wake of the faith's weekend conference in Salt Lake City.

"President Monson was released from the hospital last evening, and plans to resume his normal schedule and duties today," LDS Church spokesman Eric Hawkins said Thursday.

The 89-year-old leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave two brief sermons, and attended three sessions, during the faith's recent 187th Annual General Conference.

Monson has appeared increasingly frail in public appearances over the past two years, and on Sunday church officials acknowledged that he was "weary" after the twice-yearly weekend meetings.