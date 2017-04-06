Quantcast
Mormon leader Monson released from hospital to ‘resume his normal schedule and duties’

LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson was home Thursday after being released after a hospital stay in the wake of the faith's weekend conference in Salt Lake City.

"President Monson was released from the hospital last evening, and plans to resume his normal schedule and duties today," LDS Church spokesman Eric Hawkins said Thursday.

The 89-year-old leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave two brief sermons, and attended three sessions, during the faith's recent 187th Annual General Conference.

Monson has appeared increasingly frail in public appearances over the past two years, and on Sunday church officials acknowledged that he was "weary" after the twice-yearly weekend meetings.

He has led the nearly 16 million-member faith for nine years as the church's "prophet, seer and revelator." He has been an LDS general authority for more than five decades.

On Monday night, however, Monson complained of not feeling well and was admitted to the hospital.

Hawkins declined Thursday to offer any specifics on the nature of Monson's treatments at the hospital.

Two years ago, the Utah-based faith announced Monson was "feeling the effects of advancing age." Since then, he had scaled back his conference speeches.

