A planet of their own? Mormons’ spaceship finally comes in — on TV

"We wanted to have a generation ship," Abraham said. "We wanted to have this huge, ambitious, expensive, difficult, dangerous project. We looked around and talked about who would be most likely to get behind something like that."

They discarded the idea that a government would build such a ship, "because it doesn't get you any votes," Franck said. "And I can't picture a corporation doing it, because there's no money in it."

So they kicked around the notion of a religious group undertaking such a project because of "that sort of unity of purpose that's necessary to invest so much time and energy and treasure into a single project with an uncertain outcome," Franck said.

The more they thought about it, the more the idea of involving Mormons made sense. Abraham pointed to the Mormons' trek west to settle the inhospitable Utah desert.

"Neither of us is Mormon," he said. "But we've had enough experience with that faith to see that, yeah, the idea of a journey being baked into the religion, and the kind of underlying sense of radical optimism you'd have to have to undertake something like that seemed like a good fit."

And Franck came upon news about the construction of City Creek — including that the complex in the heart of Salt Lake City had a $2 billion price tag.

"I was, like, 'Here's a group that will drop a couple billion dollars to just have more shopping for people who come to visit the temple,' " Franck said. "And I thought, 'Well, if you're building a trillion-dollar spaceship 300 years in the future, who's going to have the money and the institutional will to do that? It's the Mormons.' "

The ship was, quite appropriately, christened the Nauvoo — the name of the city the Mormons were driven out of in Illinois before they crossed the Plains. And there's an enormous statue of the Angel Moroni mounted on one end of the vessel.

"Part of that ship would have to be a temple, right?" Franck said.

To be clear, Mormons are not portrayed unsympathetically in either the books or on the TV series.

"Absolutely not," Abraham said. "We didn't come into it to make fun of the Mormons. That was never the intention."

Latter-day Saints are not the butt of jokes; there are no references to polygamy; there are no hypocritical Mormons who violate their own beliefs.

So ... none of the Hollywood tropes.

"I have a number of friends who are Mormon," Franck said. "I've been around them enough to see the not-punchline version of them."