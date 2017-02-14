How hoop star Jabari Parker views Mormonism’s past black ban: a personal foul by fallible leaders

Jabari Parker, a basketball prodigy who has been compared to LeBron James, may be among the most celebrated of young Mormon athletes but even he didn't know about a controversial aspect of his faith's history — a ban on black men and boys from being ordained to its all-male priesthood.
Parker grew up in a diverse, open-minded, educated LDS congregation in Chicago, but it wasn't until he was a freshman at Duke that he first learned about his church's racial ban, which ended in 1978.
Though the star was born after that momentous change in the Utah-based faith, misunderstandings about the prohibition's origins among the Mormon faithful have persisted to this day. In 2013, the LDS Church published an essay, "Race and the Priesthood," which disavows any theological justifications for the ban and explains how racism created a context for the Mormon policy.