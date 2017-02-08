Mormon leader Quentin L. Cook points to alcohol, abortion and more as the devil’s doing

The exact opposite, the apostle said, is true.

Next up was abortion.

"There are as many abortions every two years," Cook told the students in Provo, "as the number of Jewish children killed in the Holocaust during the Second World War."

While acknowledging that the two statistics are not parallel ("there is no analogue to 'the Holocaust' in all history"), the LDS leader said "we are so numbed and intimidated by the immensity of the practice of abortion that many of us have pushed it to the back of our minds and try to keep it out of our consciousness."

Abortion has become "a tragedy of monumental proportions," Cook said. "… It is a serious moral blot on our society."

Clearly, he added, "the adversary is attacking the value of children on many levels."

He cited these examples:

• Young couples are delaying marriage or children so that both partners can pursue and education and/or careers.

• Couples are choosing to "have no or few children or … terminate pregnancy when inconvenient."

• Many Americans see nothing wrong with premarital sex, rather than waiting for the commitment of marriage.

"The adversary has targeted women and painted motherhood as a dead-end road of drudgery," Cook said. "He has targeted men and painted fatherhood as unimportant and fidelity as 'old school.' "

Further, he said, "the alienation and objectification of pornography is an example of immoral conduct being substituted for the sacred institution of marriage."

Bad choices result in a spiritual "banquet with bitter, rancid, nasty and miserable results," Cook concluded, compared with the "glorious banquet of consequences that are promised to you who are faithful."

