Trump’s refugee order could hurt a growing group: Iranian Mormons

If President Donald Trump's ban on refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries is reinstated, it could prevent some Iranian Mormons from fleeing to the United States or to Utah.

That would be unwelcome news for these converts, who are growing in number.

Of all the nationalities in the Middle East, says independent Mormon demographer Matt Martinich, Iranians have been "uniquely receptive to LDS outreach."

That's especially true of Iranian refugees, who live in "Toronto, Turkey, Sweden," says the Colorado-based researcher — "or Los Angeles."

Between 1976 and 1979, the church had a mission in Iran, he says, but withdrew it after the revolution there. Most of the converts — a few dozen — immigrated to countries in the West.