Nevada’s Harry Reid sings praises of Mormon choir member who resigned rather than perform for Trump

Chamberlin "refuses to be part of the wave of hatred unleashed by Donald Trump," the Nevada Democrat wrote. "She should not be castigated or repudiated for acting on her sincere beliefs."

These days, many Americans "will have to make equally difficult decisions," added the outgoing Senate minority leader. "I admire and support the people like Jan who reject tyranny and fascism and do what they can to stand up for what is right."

Reid is retiring from the Senate after serving 30 years in office, including a stint as the chamber's majority leader.

It was not an easy decision for Chamberlin to leave the choir.

"Since 'the announcement,' I have spent several sleepless nights and days in turmoil and agony. I have reflected carefully on both sides of the issue, prayed a lot, talked with family and friends, and searched my soul," she wrote in the resignation letter she posted on Facebook. "I've tried to tell myself that by not going to the inauguration, that I would be able to stay in choir for all the other good reasons. I've tried to tell myself that it will be all right and that I can continue in good conscience before God and man."

But she could not do it, Chamberlin wrote. "I could never look myself in the mirror again with self-respect."

The choir's participation would "severely damage" its "image and networking," she said, adding that many "good people throughout this land and throughout the world already do and will continue to feel betrayed. ... I know that I too feel betrayed."

For the singer, who did not respond to Tribune requests for an interview, it was a moral issue. "I only know I could never 'throw roses to Hitler.' And I certainly could never sing for him."

A petition started by a lifelong Mormon and calling on the choir to skip the inauguration has drawn nearly 20,000 signatures.

Complaining that the president-elect's campaign appealed "to the worst side of human nature," Reid said he has "called on Trump to reject hatred and tell his supporters that every person in America has the right to pursue the American Dream, but he has chosen not to do so."

That poses a problem to many Americans, Reid said, who normally would want to celebrate democracy during the swearing-in of a new president, but fear they cannot do so without also endorsing Trump's "racism, xenophobia and misogyny."

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which sponsors the choir, pointed to nonpartisan, democratic principles as reasons for accepting the inaugural invitation.

"It is a demonstration of our support for freedom, civility and the peaceful transition of power," church spokesman Eric Hawkins has said, noting that choir members can choose whether to participate at the Jan. 20 event.

Not all 360 singers will make the trip, but church officials have said about 215 are expected to volunteer.

pstack@sltrib.com

Twitter: @religiongal