Twitter hums with jokes at news the Mormon Tabernacle Choir will sing at Trump’s inauguration

After Thursday's announcement from the LDS Church, Twitter users wasted no time in suggesting alternative hymns for the Mormon Tabernacle Choir to perform at the presidential inauguration.

Armed with the #MoTabSetlist, people jokingly reinvented song titles to include President-elect Donald Trump, including his social media propensities, business holdings and policy remarks made during the election.

Here's some highlights from what Twitter came up with:

All will be forgiven if MoTab sings the Primary song "I Have Two Little Hands." — Eric D. Snider! (@EricDSnider) December 22, 2016 I Tweet Thee Every Hour #motabsetlist @askmormongirl & mdash; Jerilyn Hassell Pool (@AuntMarvel) December 22, 2016 Oh Say, What is Truth? (didn't even have to change that title) #MoTabSetlist — Autumn Flynn (@bibliobags_) December 23, 2016 Mine eyes have seen the glory of the gilding on trump tower #motabsetlist — joanna brooks (@askmormongirl) December 22, 2016 "The day dawn is breaking, and so is everything else"#MoTabSetlist@askmormongirl — SS Teacher Emeritus (@LDSssTeacher) December 22, 2016 Because I Have Been Given Much, I Need A Massive Tax Cut #motabsetlist @askmormongirl — Matthew Workman (@matthewworkman) December 22, 2016 Let Us Not Speak Kind Words #motabsetlist — JM (@LilJMath) December 22, 2016

