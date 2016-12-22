Quantcast
Mormon Tabernacle Choir will sing Trump, Pence into White House

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will perform at the upcoming swearing-in ceremonies for President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Michael Pence.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confirmed Thursday that the world-renowned, 360-member volunteer choir had accepted an invitation to sing at the event Jan. 20 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

"The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has a great tradition of performing at the inaugurals of U.S. presidents," said Ron Jarrett, president of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, noting the group has performed at five previous presidential inaugurations.

The choir sang at the swearing-in ceremonies for George H. W. Bush (1989), Richard Nixon (1969) and Lyndon Johnson (1965). It also performed in inaugural parades for George W. Bush (2001), George H. W. Bush (1989) and Ronald Reagan (1981).

"Singing the music of America is one of the things we do best. We are honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president," Jarrett said.

