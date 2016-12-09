Mormon gift opens up a vast new path for African-American genealogical treasures

"For the first time in history," Christofferson told an assembled gathering, "African-Americans can now bridge the gap between freedom and slavery and reunite — on paper — families that were once torn apart by slavery."

The index brings order to papers produced by the Freedmen's Bureau, which the War Department established in 1865 to help the 4 million newly freed slaves and many impoverished Southern whites make it through post-Civil War Reconstruction.

In doing so, FamilySearch's team also uncovered and indexed the names of 1,781,463 people found in marriage and hospital registers, education efforts, census lists, labor contracts and apprenticeship lists.

"This is a new day for Afro-American genealogy," said Thom Reed, the FamilySearch project manager who spent much of the past year training volunteers across the U.S. and Canada.

"We used to be hindered by the '1870 brick wall.' For many genealogists, they can trace their families back to there and that's where the well runs dry," he said. "We've broken through that wall and now it's overflowing. This is the largest collection of records that impact the African-American population today. It changes the game."

Tamu Smith, an African-American Mormon and author, said that making these records accessible is invaluable to both blacks and whites in advancing historical knowledge of this pivotal time.

It will clearly allow some African-Americans to reunite their ancestors in a way, re-establishing family ties broken by owners who sold slaves without regard for their connections.

"Those families never stopped looking for their children. Children never stopped looking for their parents, who were parceled off to the highest bidder," Smith said. "I can tell you that for somebody interested in knowing who my family is, this is a big deal."

The information comes from the handwritten notes of the U.S. Army officers who ran the Freedmen's Bureau (technically the Bureau of Refugees, Freedmen and Abandoned Lands) in 15 states and the District of Columbia for seven years after the Civil War.

On its website, the National Archives said the bureau's records "present the genealogist and social historians with an unequaled wealth of information" about matters as varied as issuing food and clothing, investigating racial confrontations, settling freedmen on abandoned or confiscated lands and establishing schools.

And that was before the LDS Church supplied the database index.

To fill in that critical gap, Reed's team at FamilySearch attracted volunteers from the 36 chapters of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, black colleges and churches, and "any organization that might have an interest."

Documents could be challenging to decipher, being handwritten and lacking consistency from one office to another.

But Reed found that "once people got into the records and reading the accounts, they wanted to do more. It caught fire."