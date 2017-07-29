Salt Lake City police find toddler safe after car is stolen with him inside

Salt Lake City police continued to look for a stolen car Saturday night that they believed, at one point, had a 1-year-old boy inside. The boy was later found safe at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

The child was in good condition, authorities said. An investigation was ongoing.

The car, a gray 2005 Nissan Altima, was taken from the area of 800 South and 900 West at 8:51 p.m., police said. The boy was reported safe approximately 45 minutes later.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the car. It has a cracked windshield, a sticker in the rear window, and child visors in two rear windows. A University of Utah decal is on the gas cap.