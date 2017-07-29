3-year-old girl dies a day after being struck by SUV in Eagle Mountain

A 3-year-old girl died Saturday evening, a day after being run over by an SUV steps away from her family's Eagle Mountain home.

Charlie Nielson had been in critical condition at Primary Children's Hospital since Friday night. She died after the family made the decision to remove life support, a Utah County Sheriff's Office news release said.

Charlie was in a park across the street from her home early Friday night when her mother called out to her from a doorway, about 50 feet away. She headed for home.

At about the same time, officials said, a 23-year-old woman was driving an SUV south on Wycliffe Way, and had just stopped to let another child cross. The woman began to drive again just as Charlie stepped out from behind a parked car, officials said.