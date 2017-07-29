Quantcast
3-year-old girl dies a day after being struck by SUV in Eagle Mountain

A 3-year-old girl died Saturday evening, a day after being run over by an SUV steps away from her family's Eagle Mountain home.

Charlie Nielson had been in critical condition at Primary Children's Hospital since Friday night. She died after the family made the decision to remove life support, a Utah County Sheriff's Office news release said.

Charlie was in a park across the street from her home early Friday night when her mother called out to her from a doorway, about 50 feet away. She headed for home.

At about the same time, officials said, a 23-year-old woman was driving an SUV south on Wycliffe Way, and had just stopped to let another child cross. The woman began to drive again just as Charlie stepped out from behind a parked car, officials said.

The driver didn't see the girl and ran over her. It took the driver a moment to realize she had run over a child, because there was also a speed bump in the same spot, police said.

The driver immediately called 911, police said, and deputies arrived in less than a minute, followed shortly by paramedics. The girl was taken by LifeFlight to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Deputies determined the woman was not speeding. They also did not believe she was distracted. The woman submitted to a blood test and turned over her phone to be evaluated, officials said.

