One person dead in Daggett County head-on crash

One person died and another was in critical condition Saturday when an RV slammed head-on into a Nissan on State Route 191 in Daggett County, authorities said.

The crash occurred before 6 p.m. about 25 miles north of Vernal, and resulted in a temporary closure of the highway, the Utah Highway Patrol and the Utah Department of Transportation reported.

The Nissan was traveling south when it crossed the median and struck the RV, which was towing another vehicle, UHP officials said. The driver of the Nissan, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 94-year-old woman riding in the RV was flown to the University of Utah Hospital in critical condition, while another female passenger was transported to Ashley Valley Medical Center in serious condition, according to UHP. The RV driver suffered minor injuries, and a male minor was uninjured.