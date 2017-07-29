Quantcast
Three men arrested in connection with West Valley City mall stabbing

West Valley City police have arrested three suspects in a Valley Fair Mall stabbing late Saturday afternoon.

An employee at the mall was stabbed just before 5 p.m. and was in critical but stable condition at a hospital Saturday evening, police said.

An officer caught one male suspect immediately; two other men were tracked to a nearby apartment complex and taken into custody, West Valley police tweeted.

Investigators were continuing to conduct interviews about two hours after the stabbing. Details of what led up to the incident were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

