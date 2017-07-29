Food court employee expected to survive after West Valley City mall stabbing

A food court employee was expected to survive after being stabbed multiple times at West Valley City's Valley Fair Mall late Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The employee was handing out samples just before 5 p.m. when he was approached by a group of three men and stabbed seven or eight times in his side and back, West Valley police Sgt. Robert Brinton said.

The victim, estimated to be between 18 and 25 years old, was in critical but stable condition at a hospital Saturday evening.

It appeared to be an "unprovoked attack," and possibly gang-related, Brinton said. Interviews underway Saturday evening were likely to give officers a clearer picture of what happened, he said, adding that witnesses didn't notice an altercation before the stabbing began.