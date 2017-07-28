Institute wants to create transplant organs for vets

Kamen said the goal was to scale up the developments in regenerative medicine by forming this public-private partnership, which brings together 26 universities and medical centers, 80 private companies and nearly $300 million in government and private-sector funding.

"What we are saying is that there are all sorts of miracles that already exist in roller bottles and petri dishes at medical schools, labs," Kamen said, comparing their effort to what Campbell's Soup Co. has done with the production of soup. "We said let's go out to the biggest, best companies that do automation, controls, sensors and that understand process, that understand high-level manufacturing, and let's bring them to the same place as all the people who have the magic in their roller bottles."

The state's Democratic congressional delegation and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu welcomed the project, saying it would bring good jobs to Manchester and give the state's college graduates opportunities to work on cutting-edge biomedical research.

"It is an exciting day for Manchester and New Hampshire, and, as Dean said, for our war fighters and the country," Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said, recalling a 2006 event she attended at Harvard University, where Kamen talked of one day being able to produce organs and replace a lost kidney.

Sununu called the opening "awesome" and said it was another sign the state's business climate is on the upswing.