Sluggish but durable: The U.S. economy’s expansion

The government estimated Friday that the economy grew at a 2.6 percent annual rate from April through June. It wasn't sizzling. But just the fact that the economy has sustained its growth since mid-2009 represents a major statistical milestone.

Here are five things to know about the expansion as it trudges into Year 9:

———

IT'S GOT STAYING POWER

The National Bureau of Economic Research has been measuring U.S. recessions and expansions since the 1850s. Over that time — from President Franklin Pierce's administration to Trump's — only two expansions have matched the lifespan of the one that officially began in June 2009 and has endured for 96 months:

A 106-month expansion that ran from February 1961 to December 1969, when President Lyndon Johnson stoked growth with spending on domestic programs and the Vietnam war.

And a 120-month streak that began in March 1991 and ended in March 2001, after the dotcom bubble burst.

What's more, the job market has enjoyed a remarkable run: Employers have added jobs for 81 straight months — easily the longest streak on record. And the number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits has stayed below 300,000 for 125 straight weeks. That's the longest such streak since 1970, when the population and workforce were much smaller.

———

IT'S NO BOOM.

Compared with the other two long-lasting expansions, the current one looks, well, weak. America's gross domestic product has grown less than 19 percent over the past eight years — much less than the 51 percent growth posted in the first eight years of the 1961-1969 expansion and the 34 percent in the same span of the 1991-2001 expansion.

Job growth has been consistent but hardly robust. A big reason is just how bleak the job picture was eight years ago. The Great Recession wiped out 7.4 million jobs. And the job market didn't actually hit bottom until February 2010 — eight months after the recession ended.

Over the past eight years, the number of U.S. jobs has risen just 12 percent to 146 million. Over the same span, job gains had surged 30 percent in the 1961-1969 expansion and 18 percent in the 1991-2001 expansion.

The current recovery was stunted at the outset by lingering wreckage from the financial crisis. Consumers stopped borrowing after having charged too much on their credit cards and having watched their home values sink. Banks, struggling with bad loans, tightened credit.