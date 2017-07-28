U.S. rig count increased by eight this week to 958

Houston • The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by eight this week to 958.

Utah's number was unchanged, Houston-based oilfield services company Baker Hughes said Friday. Its weekly report said 766 rigs sought oil and 192 explored for natural gas this week. A year ago, just 463 rigs were active.

Among major oil- and gas-producing states, New Mexico gained four rigs, Oklahoma three and Louisiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Wyoming each gained one.

Texas declined by one rig.

Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, North Dakota, Pennsylvania joined Utah as being unchanged.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.