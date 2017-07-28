Lendio of South Jordan passes $500M mark in loans to small businesses nationwide

And instead of having lenders contact businesses and requiring owners to respond to their questions or requests, Blake said, "We just said, 'No, we're going to handle all that.'"

Lendio's software analyzes the online applications and transmits them to four lenders based on a borrower's profile. A funding manager then interviews the borrower to narrow down his or her needs and possibilities for finding a lender.

"What we've tried to do is marry the online technology that we've built with a personal touch," said Blake.

The company is growing about 100 percent year over year in the amount of loans it facilitates, he said. The average size of a loan is $26,873.

The company has about 130 employees in Utah.

Its first loan was in the fourth quarter of 2013 to a seafood restaurant in Charleston, S.C., that wanted to buy equipment to expand the business. The loan that crossed the $500 million total mark came from American Express Merchant Financing and went to VaKA Burger Express in Los Angeles, the company said.

Lendio also franchises its services, which allows it to do local marketing and receive referrals it might not otherwise get, Blake said.

