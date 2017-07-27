Deal values Utah ‘bed-in-a-box’ high-tech mattress maker at $1.1B

A New York acquisition company is buying mattress and cushion manufacturer Purple Innovation LLC in a deal that values the rapidly growing Utah company at $1.1 billion.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded company, anticipates putting up $90 million in cash that will go to Purple's current owners, with the rest of the purchase price being provided by equity in the new public company that will be created, the two companies said Thursday morning.

Purple Innovation, based in Alpine with a manufacturing plants there and at Grantsville, uses patented technology to produce mattresses, cushions, pillows and other products made from a "hyper-elastic polymer" that provides support while dissipating heat.