Corporate profits lift U.S. stocks back to records

The Dow Jones industrial average added 131 points, or 0.6 percent, to 21,644. The Nasdaq composite added 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,422 after it closed at a record high Monday.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks rose 13, or 0.9 percent, to 1,451, which would also mark an all-time high.

EARTH MOVING: Caterpillar jumped $6.32, or 5.8 percent, to $114.50 after reporting better results for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also raised its forecast for revenue and profit for the full year, citing increased demand across many of its markets.

PILING HIGHER: McDonald's rose $7.72, or 5.1 percent, to $159.57 after its revenue and earnings for the latest quarter topped Wall Street's forecast. The burger chain has been drawing in customers with a new line of premium of burgers and $1 sodas.

TECH STUMBLE: Technology stocks have been the year's biggest stars so far, as investors have been hungry for anything with the potential to grow quickly in a slow-growing global economy.

But tech stocks in the S&P 500 edged backward after several reported results that fell short of expectations.

Seagate Technology sank $6.26, or 15.7 percent, to $33.50 after the maker of hard drives and other electronic data storage reported weaker revenue and earnings than analysts had forecast.

MORE ENERGETIC: The price of crude was on track to rise by more than 1 percent for a second straight day, and shares of oil producers and other energy companies benefited.

Energy stocks in the S&P 500 rose 1.3 percent, tied for most among the 11 sectors that make up the index. Devon Energy rose $1.29, or 4.1 percent, to $33.03, and Marathon Oil rose 44 cents, or 3.7 percent, to $12.32.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.39, or 3 percent, to $47.73 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose $1.30, or 2.7 percent, to $50.12 a barrel.

COMMODITIES: Metals prices also climbed, which helped to lift shares of mining companies and other raw-material producers.

Copper jumped 11 cents, or 4 percent, to $2.85 per pound, while silver rose 10 cents to $16.54 per ounce and gold slipped $2.20 to $1,252.10 an ounce.

YIELDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.31 percent from 2.26 percent late Monday. The two-year yield climbed to 1.38 percent from 1.36 percent, and the 30-year yield rose to 2.90 percent from 2.83 percent.

FINANCIAL STRENGTH: Banks and other companies in the financial industry were strong following the rise in yields. Higher interest rates can help banks make bigger profits through lending. Financial stocks in the S&P 500 rose 1.3 percent.