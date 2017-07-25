29-year-old man dies in Midvale motorcycle crash

Midvale, Utah • A 29-year-old motorcyclist has died after crashing in Midvale.

Unified police detective Ken Hansen says then man was traveling southbound through an intersection on Sunday when a car made a left turn in front of him, causing the motorcycle to slam into the vehicle.

Hansen says the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are not releasing his name until family has been notified.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.