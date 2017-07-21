Utah League of Native American Voters leader to challenge U.S. Rep Chris Stewart

Salt Lake City • The co-founder of the Utah League of Native American Voters is running to challenge U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah next year.

Democrat Carol Surveyor announced in a statement Friday that she's filed with the Federal Election Commission and is gearing up to run in Utah's 2nd Congressional District.

Surveyor is a vice-chairwoman of the Peaceful Advocates for Native Dialogue and Organizing Support, a Utah Native American and environmental rights organization.

She says she's a single mother of three who knows what it feels like to not be able to afford health care or a home.