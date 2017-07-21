Utah saw more job creation in June but also more unemployed

Utah's unemployment rate rose at a slightly higher rate in June, but state officials were not overly concerned as that increase ran parallel to solid growth in new job creation.

The jobless rate climbed two-tenths of a percent to 3.4 percent in June, meaning 53,400 Utahns were unemployed last month but actively seeking work, said Carrie Mayne, chief economist at the state Department of Workforce Services.

"While the unemployment rate showed a slight uptick, the expansionary trend in jobs means today's job seeker will likely become tomorrow's job holder," she said Friday in the monthly jobs report.

It showed the state's economy supported 49,200 more jobs than in June 2016, up 3.4 percent. Non-farm employment statewide was about 1,477,700.