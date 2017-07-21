Quantcast
Home » News
Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Ad-Free Login

Utah had more jobs, more jobless in June

By connect
First Published      Updated 29 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (2)

Utah's unemployment rate rose at a slightly higher rate in June, but state officials were not overly concerned as that increase ran parallel to solid growth in new job creation.

The jobless rate climbed two-tenths of a percent to 3.4 percent in June, meaning 53,400 Utahns were unemployed last month but actively seeking work, said Carrie Mayne, chief economist at the state Department of Workforce Services.

"While the unemployment rate showed a slight uptick, the expansionary trend in jobs means today's job seeker will likely become tomorrow's job holder," she said Friday in the monthly jobs report.

It showed that the state's economy supported 49,200 more jobs than in June of 2016, up 3.4 percent. Nonfarm employment statewide at month's end was about 1,477,700.

"Utah's economy remains on solid footing," Mayne said.

Job increases were spread across eight of 10 private sector industry groups tracked by Workforce Services.

The exceptions were natural resources and mining, whose plunge continued with the loss of 500 jobs year-to-year. Mining was joined by the information services sector, which supported 400 fewer positions than the previous June.

The professional and business services sector posted the largest annual gain, adding 10,700 jobs, a 5.3 percent increase. The construction industry also registered sizable growth, 7,400 new positions representing a 7.9 percent growth rate.

In addition, companies involved in trade, transportation and utilities work employed 10,000 more people than a year ago.

mikeg@sltrib.com

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()