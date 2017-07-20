Visa’s third-quarter profit beats expectations

New York • Payment processing giant Visa said its fiscal third-quarter profit rose sharply from a year earlier, following its purchase of Visa Europe.

The San Francisco-based company earned $2.06 billion in the period ending June 30, or 87 cents a share, compared with a profit of $412 million, or 12 cents per share, in the same period a year ago. Last year's results included a one-time restructuring charge tied into Visa's purchase and integration of Visa Europe.

The results beat the expectation of analysts who according to FactSet had been looking for Visa to earn 81 cents a share.