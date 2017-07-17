Netflix shares climb on millions of new subscribers

In after-hours trading, the company's stock price climbed as high as $179.20 or by more than 10 percent.

Netflix said in a letter to shareholders that the competition for audiences' attention is "intense," but the company described the streaming ecosystem — filled with major players like HBO, Hulu, Amazon and YouTube — as complementary, rather than winner-take-all.

"We are all co-pioneers of internet TV and, together, we are replacing linear TV," Netflix said. "The shift from linear TV to on-demand viewing is so big and there is so much leisure time, many internet TV services will be successful."

Netflix said it added 1.07 million customers domestically and 4.14 million abroad for the second quarter. The majority of Netflix's subscriber base is now found outside of the US, the company said. The Internet TV service is offered in more than 190 countries and in 27 languages.

The company also said that it took in $2.8 billion in total revenue in the second quarter, up by more than 30 percent from the same period last year, and it projects roughly $3 billion next quarter, another 30 percent jump from 2016. For Netflix, their rising revenue and subscriber numbers is a sign that investing in original programming is paying off. The company said it expects to see positive momentum carry into next quarter, but added that it had learned not to overshoot it's expectations as it had done in previous quarters. Netflix remains confident, however, that it can continue to expand its subscriber base, especially overseas, where it said it will continue to make significant investments in newer markets.

By the end of the year, the company plans to spend $6 billion on original programming and will dole out $1 billion to market its library of content. On top of pulling in new customers, Netflix's original shows have drawn industry praise. The streaming service earned 91 nominations for this year's Emmy Awards, second only to HBO, which hauled 111, and well ahead of Hulu's 18 and Amazon's 16 according to Business Insider. Netflix's sci-fi hit "Stranger Things" tied for the second most nominated show, pulling in 18.