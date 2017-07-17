Federal trial postponed for politically connected developer Terry Diehl

Courts » Prosecutors ask for more time, citing complexity of case and conflict with other cases.

The federal court trial for prominent Salt Lake developer Terry Diehl has been postponed from September to Nov. 1 after prosecutors asked for more time.

Diehl faces 12 charges of making false declarations or concealing his income as part of his 2012 bankruptcy.

He was to go to trial on Sept. 8, but U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups on Monday granted a request by the U.S. attorney's office for a 53-day postponement.

In asking for the delay, prosecutors cited the complexity of the case and conflicts with other cases in which they are involved. The trial is scheduled to last 10 days.