Man blames Tesla Autopilot feature for Minnesota crash

Detroit • A Tesla driver is blaming his car's partially self-driving Autopilot system for a crash in Minnesota over the weekend.

David Clark, 58, was driving his Tesla Model S sedan with four passengers Saturday evening in Hawick, Minnesota, about 100 miles (160 km) northwest of Minneapolis, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

Clark told deputies that when he engaged the Autopilot feature, the car suddenly accelerated, left the roadway and overturned in a marsh. Clark and his passengers sustained minor injuries.

Palo Alto, California-based Tesla said it's investigating and will cooperate with local authorities. Tesla said it hasn't yet established whether the vehicle's Autopilot feature was engaged, but it has no reason to believe it worked other than as designed.