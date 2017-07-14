U.S. factory output rebounded 0.2 percent in June

Washington • U.S. factory output rebounded in June as manufacturers churned out more cars, appliances and furniture, a reassuring sign for U.S. industry.

The Federal Reserve said Friday that factory production rose 0.2 percent last month, reversing a drop of 0.4 percent in May. Manufacturing output is up 1.2 percent from June 2016.

Overall industrial production — including factories, mines and utilities — rose 0.4 percent after growing 0.1 percent in May. Industrial production is up 2 percent over the past year.

Manufacturers have bounced back from a slump in late 2015 and 2016 caused by cutbacks in the energy industry and a stronger dollar that made American products costlier in foreign markets.