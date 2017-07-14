A JPMorgan exec and a cybersecurity expert bet on a billion-dollar future for hemp

"There was a tremendous agricultural infrastructure," Justh said. "The region had been a major dairy area, but the farms were neglected. Commodity milk prices had challenged the local economy."

He'd originally planned to grow organic produce; hemp would simply be the cover crop, as protection against weeds. But "hemp began to look very interesting," he said. "Then Dan got involved, and we saw the possibility of hemp as a food product."

Dolgin worked at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the National Counterterrorism Center, both in D.C., before he tired of government jobs. He'd been working on cybersecurity projects in New York when he met Justh.

"I grew up as a Jewish kid on Long Island," Dolgin said. "I like the idea of making an impact in a depressed New York community, and of looking at agriculture in a new way. We began to consider hemp. Because of my regulatory background, I knew how government works - and doesn't work."

Justh, meanwhile, saw the financial possibilities: "I'd been approached about growing medical marijuana. But I thought, What can I produce that has a competitive advantage? How do I compete with the Midwest, with Ukraine? I realized it was a question of government regulation. And I have a partner who is very intelligent about regulatory issues."

Although it's often mistaken for cannabis and comes from the same plant, hemp is not the same product. While marijuana is bred to include potent amounts of THC, hemp has less than 0.3 percent of the hallucinogen. "You could smoke a football field of hemp and you wouldn't get high, you'd get a headache," Dolgin said. Still, when it planted its first seeds, JD Farms had to install an armed guard. (Until planted in the ground, hemp seeds are considered a Schedule I narcotic, Dolgin said.)

Hemp, the plant, is traditionally known for its use in textiles and ropes. That's because of its strength: After about three weeks of growth, a hemp stalk will be so sturdy it's almost impossible to break because the fibers are so long and strong.

For culinary products, it's the seeds that are all-important. After they're pressed to produce oil, the resulting byproduct can be processed into a flour from which products like pasta can be created. JD Farms has also started cultivating young hemp leaves for salad mixes.

For those unfamiliar with hemp's current status, Dolgin supplies the 30-second download: "In the '70s it got caught up with marijuana in the anti-drug laws. It stayed that way for several decades, until the tobacco industry hit rock bottom and states like Virginia realized they need a new crop for farmers. In 2014 the passage of the U.S. Farm Bill allowed states to conduct hemp pilot programs. You could grow hemp if you were certified and licensed." Because of the government work Dolgin had done, he was able to work closely with state senators and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office to pass a series of bills that allowed JD Farms to grow hemp. The industry is currently a $688 million business in the U.S.

In March 2016, JD Farms became the first private farm certified to grow hemp under a New York state pilot program; it planted 100 acres' worth. That, however, did not legally give JD Farms the right to sell its product. "There was a chance we were going to have to burn the hemp if the law didn't pass," Justh said with a worried laugh.

In August, Cuomo signed the bill that made it legal for JD Farms to sell its harvest. In his State of the State address in January, the governor noted that hemp had the potential to become a billion-dollar industry in New York. JD Farms' bet had paid off.

Dolgin, who worked with state legislatures to help get the bill passed, said, "What we brought to the table is that we treated hemp as a big agriculture business, not as a few plants in a greenhouse like marijuana." Justh added, "For hemp to take its greater place in the agricultural landscape, it needs to be seen as a commodity."

Dolgin summed it up: "We're very bullish about the food aspect of hemp. It's right for an American farm to dominate that market, especially in the organic space."

There was another reason hemp appealed to the pair: its potential to be the next runaway hit food product, the next kale. "Mark and I both live pretty healthy, active lifestyles," Dolgin said. "We both knew that hemp was on its way to becoming a superfood, in that category of flax and chia seeds. We saw a sustainable long-term play in that market."