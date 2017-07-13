From Target, some encouraging news

New York • Target boosted its guidance for the second quarter after its campaign to revitalize the brand pushed sales higher and boosted customer traffic.

The rosier outlook pushed the entire beleaguered retail sector higher, with the indexes that track department stores and specialty retail stores leading the S&P 500 on Thursday.

Target expects a modest increase in sales at existing stores, reversing four consecutive quarters of declines for that measure.

The Minneapolis company had said in May that it expected a decline in the low single digits for the quarter.

It also said it expects second-quarter profits to be at the high end of its previous per-share guidance of between 95 cents and $1.15 per share.