Adobe to spend $90 million on Utah expansion, add up to 1,260 new jobs

Utah offers to return up to $25.7 million in tax revenues to the tech giant.

Tech giant Adobe Inc. will spend $90 million to construct a new building and expand space in its current facility along Interstate 15 in Lehi and will add up to 1,260 high-paying jobs, state officials said Thursday.

The Governor's Office of Economic Development said it was extending an incentive of up $25.7 million to the California-based company, offering to rebate up to 30 percent of new state taxes expected to be generated by the expansion.

Rebates will be earned annually if Adobe meets hiring goals. Unlike other states, Utah does not release the annual goals set under the tax incentive deals and will not reveal whether companies meet them.

Adobe is a software company best known for its graphics tools and Photoshop. Also on Thursday, it announced an expansion of its headquarters in San Jose, Calif.

In 2012, it opened a prominent $107 million, 280,000-square foot building in Lehi that at that time had more than 1,000 employees.

Adobe's presence in the state is due to its 2009 purchase of Omniture, a web analytics company that formed the basis of a new Adobe division largely based in Utah.

Now, the company will construct a "Phase 2" building and expand working space in its current Lehi facility, GOED said.

The company projects its new jobs will pay around  300 percent of the average Utah County wage, for a total of $2.3 billion in new wages over 20 years.

New state tax revenues, including corporate, payroll and sales taxes, are estimated at $85.8 million over 20 years — with the company eligible for a return of up to about $25.7 million of that as an incentive to expand.

