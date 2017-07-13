Adobe to spend $90 million on Utah expansion, add up to 1,260 new jobs

Utah offers to return up to $25.7 million in tax revenues to the tech giant.

Tech giant Adobe Inc. will spend $90 million to construct a new building and expand space in its current facility along Interstate 15 in Lehi and will add up to 1,260 high-paying jobs, state officials said Thursday.

The Governor's Office of Economic Development said it was extending an incentive of up $25.7 million to the California-based company, offering to rebate up to 30 percent of new state taxes expected to be generated by the expansion.

Rebates will be earned annually if Adobe meets hiring goals. Unlike other states, Utah does not release the annual goals set under the tax incentive deals and will not reveal whether companies meet them.